Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.80

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 29572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $501,676.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Butman sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $1,134,430.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,271.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,673 shares of company stock worth $6,817,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

