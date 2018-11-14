Tellurian (TELL) PT Lowered to $12.00

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TELL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tellurian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 17,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 930.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Tellurian by 85.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 40.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 163,829 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 925,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

