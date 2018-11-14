Telsey Advisory Group Trims Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Target Price to $24.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GDEN. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

GDEN stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $397.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Arcana sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $245,051.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,366.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lyle Berman sold 141,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,471,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 898,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,008,178.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,024 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,719 over the last 90 days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $108,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 106.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

