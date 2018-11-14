Tenaris SA to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.26 (TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th.

Tenaris has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. Tenaris has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tenaris to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

TS traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,166. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $40.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

