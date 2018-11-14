Tesla (TSLA) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded down 5.5% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $330.34 and last traded at $331.28. 6,927,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 8,854,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.51.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $5,226,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,610. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 121.1% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,106,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $292,840,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

