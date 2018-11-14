Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.60. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group set a $87.00 target price on Tetra Tech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $952,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 80.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. The company had a trading volume of 130,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,202. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

