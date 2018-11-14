Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$69.18” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.47. The company had a trading volume of 427,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,961. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,181.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $68,714.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,273 shares of company stock worth $1,238,107. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $200,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $201,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

