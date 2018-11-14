Thales (THLEF) Given Daily News Impact Score of 2.09

Media headlines about Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Thales earned a coverage optimism score of 2.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.35. 571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771. Thales has a 1-year low of $99.46 and a 1-year high of $144.40.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for customers in the aerospace, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets in France and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace, Transport, and Defence & Security. It offers air traffic management solutions; flight decks and avionics equipment and functions; flight avionics; IFE and connectivity systems and services; electrical systems; navigation solutions; aerospace training solutions; and support and services for avionics equipment.

