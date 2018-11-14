TheCreed Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (TCR)

TheCreed (CURRENCY:TCR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One TheCreed coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TheCreed has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of TheCreed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TheCreed has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TheCreed alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.02502485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00609956 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00025769 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016951 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00020851 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00019498 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013728 BTC.

TheCreed Coin Profile

TCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2016. TheCreed’s official Twitter account is @TheCreed_Crypto. TheCreed’s official website is thecreed.tech.

Buying and Selling TheCreed

TheCreed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheCreed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TheCreed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TheCreed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TheCreed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TheCreed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.