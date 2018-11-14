Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $68,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cleveland Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.45.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $238.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.51 and a 12-month high of $249.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

