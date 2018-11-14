TheStreet Downgrades Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to C+

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 302.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,350,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, residential and commercial loan servicing technology, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management technology, document management platform, default services technology, and mortgage charge-off collection services.

