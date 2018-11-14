TheStreet Downgrades Green Plains (GPRE) to D+

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on Green Plains and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $704.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.00. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. Green Plains had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Green Plains by 6,817.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Green Plains by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 330,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,320,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

