Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $8.49 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,026,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,545,000 after acquiring an additional 549,931 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,933,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,443,000 after acquiring an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,624,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,391,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,040,000 after acquiring an additional 594,253 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,360,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,174,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $133.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Chevron’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

