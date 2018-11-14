Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.63 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and Liqui. Tierion has a total market cap of $11.63 million and $985,427.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00147266 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00233337 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.35 or 0.10377569 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009544 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

