Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Position Reduced by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,333 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of TIF opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $141.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.13 per share, with a total value of $620,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total value of $1,138,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TIF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/tiffany-co-tif-position-reduced-by-achmea-investment-management-b-v.html.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.