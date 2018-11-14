Tilray (TLRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. Tilray has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Northland Securities lowered Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at $2,467,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

