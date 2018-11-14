Tim Davies Purchases 31,846 Shares of Hansard Global plc (HSD) Stock

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) insider Tim Davies acquired 31,846 shares of Hansard Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £14,967.62 ($19,557.85).

HSD opened at GBX 47.30 ($0.62) on Wednesday. Hansard Global plc has a 52 week low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 94 ($1.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 4.5%.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for corporate investors, individuals, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

