Tobam Has $33.73 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,632 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises 1.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 6,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $600,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,718.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $2,893,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,031,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,974. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $77.52 and a one year high of $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

