Tocagen (TOCA) PT Set at $15.00 by HC Wainwright

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) has been given a $15.00 price target by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Tocagen in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Tocagen from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get Tocagen alerts:

Shares of TOCA opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. Tocagen has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 222.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tocagen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 28.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.