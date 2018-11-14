Tocagen (TOCA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TOCA. Chardan Capital started coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Tocagen from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tocagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tocagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.84. Tocagen has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 222.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Tocagen will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tocagen in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tocagen in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tocagen in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tocagen in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Tocagen by 16.0% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

