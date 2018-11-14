TopBuild Corp Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued on Monday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.65 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Stephens downgraded TopBuild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.59. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $42.18 and a 1 year high of $87.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 44.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $290,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

