Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,538,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,439,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.84% of BlackBerry as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BB. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter worth approximately $52,025,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $21,452,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BB shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

