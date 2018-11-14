Toronto Dominion Bank Has $70.12 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,269 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 237,684 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,392,514,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,053,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $224.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.97.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $4,620,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $9,687,345. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

