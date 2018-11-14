Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 199,816 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199,816 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $75,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Palo Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 32.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 67.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $48.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

