Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,277 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Total System Services worth $33,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 26,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Total System Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services alerts:

TSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Total System Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSS opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. Total System Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/total-system-services-inc-tss-shares-bought-by-robeco-institutional-asset-management-b-v.html.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.