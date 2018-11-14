Tower International Inc (TOWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $526.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) will report $526.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tower International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.90 million to $528.03 million. Tower International posted sales of $538.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower International will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower International.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $524.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Tower International had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Roth Capital set a $36.00 target price on Tower International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Tower International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tower International from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE TOWR traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $627.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.09. Tower International has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Tower International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tower International’s payout ratio is 13.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower International during the third quarter worth about $142,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Tower International during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tower International during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Tower International during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tower International during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

