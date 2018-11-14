Town Centre Securities (TOWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $238.00

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.11), with a volume of 24199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.28).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Town Centre Securities’s previous dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Michael Ziff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53), for a total transaction of £135,000 ($176,401.41).

Town Centre Securities Company Profile (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of approximately £385 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

