Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Director Stephen A. Kaplan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) Director Stephen A. Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,664. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TSQ opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Townsquare Media Inc has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $114.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSQ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Noble Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

