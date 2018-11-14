Tractor Supply (TSCO) Receives $89.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.47.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $95.77 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.24%.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $1,915,409.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $2,263,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,348 shares of company stock valued at $20,263,980 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 118.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

