Traders Buy High Volume of Discovery Communications Call Options (DISCA)

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 66,674 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 3,788 call options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Macquarie set a $38.00 price target on Discovery Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

In other news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 31,462 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $943,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $1,473,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,374 shares of company stock valued at $10,285,021 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 138,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 75,219 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,442,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

