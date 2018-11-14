Traders Buy High Volume of Knowles Put Options (KN)

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 949 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,132% compared to the average volume of 77 put options.

Knowles stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Knowles from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Knowles from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,680.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 187,804 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 11.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 290,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 29.1% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 28,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Traders Buy High Volume of Knowles Put Options (KN)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/traders-buy-high-volume-of-knowles-put-options-kn.html.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.