Traders Buy Shares of Progressive (PGR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $145.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.90 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.21 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Progressive had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Progressive traded down ($6.79) for the day and closed at $64.80

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Argus raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $808,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,600 shares of company stock worth $8,325,164. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 409.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Progressive by 8,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

