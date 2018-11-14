Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on PetIQ (PETQ)

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,295 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,490% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PETQ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Friday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PetIQ from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CL King began coverage on PetIQ in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $874.49 million, a P/E ratio of 80.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $43.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Nathan Clarke sold 166,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $6,166,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Helios Partners Iv, L.P. sold 1,838,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $68,312,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,023,503 shares of company stock valued at $112,721,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in PetIQ by 64.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 296.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

