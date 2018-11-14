Traders Purchase Large Volume of Post Put Options (POST)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,132 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,648% compared to the typical volume of 122 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Post by 160.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth about $181,000.

Get Post alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of POST opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. Post has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $101.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-post-put-options-post.html.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.