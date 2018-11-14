Traders Sell X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (JPN) on Strength (JPN)

Traders sold shares of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $5.70 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.10 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF traded up $0.07 for the day and closed at $26.36

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF stock. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPN) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the quarter. X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF makes up 3.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors owned approximately 26.88% of X-trackers Japan JPX-Nikkei 400 Equity ETF worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

