Transcontinental (TCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.92

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$19.92 and last traded at C$27.38, with a volume of 43613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.26.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Transcontinental from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$757.90 million during the quarter.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

