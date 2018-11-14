TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Insider James Skulina Sells 15,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total transaction of $5,181,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Skulina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $3,550,600.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $345.64 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $261.78 and a 1-year high of $377.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 800.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at $190,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.40.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

