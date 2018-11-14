Transocean (RIG) Debt Trading 1.2% Higher

An issue of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) debt rose 1.2% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 9% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2023. The debt is now trading at $102.13 and was trading at $104.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Transocean from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,500,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,390,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 1.60. Transocean LTD has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Transocean had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Transocean by 100.0% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

