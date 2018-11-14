TransUnion (TRU) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,966,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,394,000 after purchasing an additional 680,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,781,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,297,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,842 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,158,000 after purchasing an additional 432,056 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,566 shares in the company, valued at $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

TransUnion stock opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $53.11 and a 52-week high of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TransUnion (TRU) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/transunion-tru-shares-sold-by-ark-investment-management-llc.html.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.