Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Director Michael Hoffman Purchases 52,000 Shares

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Director Michael Hoffman bought 52,000 shares of Trevali Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,360.00.

Shares of TSE TV traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.86. Trevali Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.41 and a one year high of C$1.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.34.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the west-central, Peru; and the Caribou property located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

