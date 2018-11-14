Trifast (TRI) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

TRI opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Tuesday. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 191.75 ($2.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 264 ($3.45).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

