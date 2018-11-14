Trifast (TRI) Given Media Impact Rating of 1.20

News headlines about Trifast (LON:TRI) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trifast earned a daily sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Trifast stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 213 ($2.78). 97,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,087. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 191.75 ($2.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 264 ($3.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

