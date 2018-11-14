TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (TTAC) Holdings Lifted by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 326,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 102,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the second quarter worth $1,170,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 146.4% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 1,877.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:TTAC opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

