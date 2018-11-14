Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Insider Sells $45,765.90 in Stock

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $45,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noel Bertram Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Noel Bertram Watson sold 726 shares of Tripadvisor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $38,993.46.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.48. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.09 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,340 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 63,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,354 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Tripadvisor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,476 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tripadvisor by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,815 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

