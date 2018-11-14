Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,418 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10,215.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 72.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,728 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 200.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Noel Bertram Watson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $45,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRIP opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

