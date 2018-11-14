Tripio (TRIO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $664,745.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $664,745.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00145207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00236866 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.23 or 0.10663069 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.