Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Truegame has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $65,739.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00146565 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00234761 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.27 or 0.10030914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.