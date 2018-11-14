TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Cap Hits $160.16 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00016227 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, Upbit and Kyber Network. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $160.16 million and $17.60 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00145410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00236857 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $667.00 or 0.10656623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009681 BTC.

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 157,683,302 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Upbit, Binance, IDEX, Bittrex, Cryptopia, HBUS, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Zebpay, Crex24, WazirX, Koinex and Bitso. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

