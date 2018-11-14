Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.87, for a total transaction of $106,500.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,705.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,838 shares of company stock valued at $9,391,319 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/trust-co-of-oklahoma-reduces-holdings-in-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.