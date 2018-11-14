TTC Protocol (TTC) Market Capitalization Hits $15.98 Million

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, TTC Protocol has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TTC Protocol has a market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $470,282.00 worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, UEX and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol (TTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,911,427 tokens. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TTC Protocol is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC Protocol’s official website is www.ttc.eco.

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex, Bibox and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

